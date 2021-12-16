AGE UK: Our alternative Christmas gift in 2021

Most years, we at Air Courier International distribute Christmas gifts and cards to you, our customers, as a small appreciation of the highly valued business that you send our way every year.

Once before, we gave a donation to a worthy charity in place of these gifts and this year we have decided to do the same. The pandemic has affected all our lives over the past two years and charities have suffered due to fewer donations and support. The elderly particularly have struggled to navigate the ‘new normal’, so we have therefore decided to donate to ‘AGE UK’; the country’s leading charity dedicated to helping everyone make the most of later life.

Too many older people feel they have no one to turn to for support. This number has increased dramatically through Covid-19 due to lockdowns and social distancing. The over-sixties are the fastest-growing group in society and there are more in this age group than ever before. Age UK stand up and speak for all those who have reached later life and protect the long-term interests of future generations.

“Ageing is not an illness, but it can be challenging. Age UK provides services and support at a national and local level to inspire, enable and support older people.’

AGE UK exists to help older people when they need it the most; tackling loneliness, get older people active and offering support so they can stay independent for longer. They help millions of people to know their rights and make the best choices for later life and put people in control of the care they receive, while sharing best practice to improve services.

Please visit their website to see the amazing work this charity undertakes https://www.ageuk.org.uk/get-involved/

We would like to wish you all a warm and wonderful Christmas,

Air Courier International

