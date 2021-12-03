Christmas Day: Brits most popular food

Cranberry and bread sauce are both Christmas staples of the past, according to a poll conducted by British Turkey which asked 1,000 Brits what they eat for Christmas lunch.

Broccoli, cauliflower cheese and mashed potato also missed out on a ‘top 10’ spot, only making an appearance in just under half of all dinners on the 25th of December.

The classically British prawn cocktail was voted our favourite starter, with 31% of Brits tucking into one on the big day. A quarter of us will instead go for smoked salmon, while a further one in four will tuck into a bowl of soup.

The dessert crown went to the ever-reliable Christmas pudding, with half of all respondents plumping for it. Chocolate log (23%) and trifle (23%) were popular alternatives.

In terms of tipples, white wine topped the table for one in three; red wine was the choice for 30%; and only one in five opted for champagne or a soft drink.

The average table will seat six guests, and most people will eat their Christmas lunch just before 3pm this year.

The perfect Christmas lunch

Starter

Prawn cocktail (31%)

Top 10 ‘main’ dishes

Roast potatoes (85%)

Stuffing (82%)

Carrots (81%)

Pigs in Blankets (70%)

Turkey breast (61%)

Sprouts (67%)

Turkey gravy (62%)

Parsnips (60%)

Yorkshire Puddings (59%)

Peas (50%)

Dessert

Christmas pudding (50%)

Drink

White wine (39%)

