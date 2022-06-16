Father’s Day in London 19th June, 2022

Make this Father’s Day something special this year with the help of our list. We’ve got restaurants, experiences and other amazing treats to really spoil him.

On the big day itself, Heliot Steak House is offering a complimentary make-your-own Old Fashioned experience exclusively for dads.

The restaurant’s expert team of mixologists will be making Old Fashioned cocktails to order.

Dads will be able to choose between tequila, rum or bourbon for the base and pick their favourite bitters and garnishes to make a cocktail perfectly suited to their tastes. For Dad’s meat fix there’s USDA prime steaks, Argentina rib eye and Spanish fillet on the bone on the menu.

There is also a wider menu of indulgent dishes, from lobster linguini and pan-fried salmon with champagne sauce to grilled baby chicken, ideal for really treating Dads on their special day.

If Dad is an ale lover, treat him to Fuller’s Brewery Tour at Fuller’s Griffin Brewery in Chiswick. The tour gives a sneak peak of the famous working brewery and how Fuller’s ale is brewed and what gives it that great taste that Dad loves.

The tour lasts around two hours and explains British ale making and saves the best bit to last, tasting amazing ales– so make sure you’ve lined your stomach. Most tours are 18+, but Fuller’s do offer select dates for 16+ so make sure you check before booking.

If your Dad is a big golf fan or just generally enjoys any sports activity then Entertainment Golf is sure to impress him. It’s a high-tech experience that transports you to some of the world’s most prestigious golf courses.

Whether the rest of the fam enjoy golf or not, there’s tons of immersive games to choose from, for a wide range of levels and abilities (phew).

Now for the best bit: the onsite restaurant serves tasty food and drinks to your bay for a golfside dining experience that you never knew you needed.

Dad’s are happier in their natural habitat– at the BBQ in the garden. The Cinnamon Club’s at Home BBQ Kit has got you covered if staying at home with the family is more your style.

Curated by Executive Chef Vivek Singh, this spectacular Indian fine-dining feast combines vibrant flavours and spices from India with the finest British ingredients. The kit covers appetisers, mains and desserts and can also be combined with fine wines, champagnes and Vivecks signed cookbooks.

At 3 courses for £70, this fabulous Father’s Day menu is not one to miss. The hotel’s new flagship restaurant is home to Chef Shay Cooper’s modern British cuisine, focussing on seasonal produce. A richly decorated dining room, naturally illuminated during the day by a domed glass roof while seductively aglow under softly lit chandeliers in the evening, The Lanesborough Grill offers a truly memorable dining experience. The menu features dishes such as buttermilk fried quails egg, Roast gigha Halibut and chocolate rhum brownie. You can wash this down with one of their wonderful bottles of bubbly.

Why should afternoon tea be just for Mother’s Day? With this fantastic offering you can experience a luxury savoury afternoon tea for £45 per person. The menu features peppered pastrami sandwiches, venison sausage rolls, Welsh rarebit English muffin, cheddar scones, and for £20 you can add free flowing Prosecco. The dining room is in restaurant 116, with chic interiors and a warm atmosphere, its sure to be a great afternoon.

Bentley’s has been serving Champagne and oysters for over 102 years, a haven for fresh oysters, grilled fish and steaks from around the British & Irish Isles and has been under the watchful eye of Michelin star Chef Richard Corrigan for the past 12 years. Open with a complimentary Black Velvet or glass of Champagne before enjoying a thoughtfully prepared three-course menu, designed with dad in mind. To finish the feast, you’ll be joined by an expert brand ambassador from Redbreast for an exclusive tasting of one of their finest single-pot Irish whiskeys, leaving you both satiated and satisfied. The menu priced at £70, features Lobster Bisque, plaice kiev and craquelin choux.

Father have exacting tastes? Book a table at Chelsea’s Le Petit Beefbar to be assured of impeccable service and seriously good food. This Father’s Day, the restaurant has teamed up with Perrier-Jouët champagne to offer an indulgent Sunday lunch via its new Catch of the Day menu, accompanied by a special champagne cocktail. Choose from choice cuts of Wagyu and Kobe beef, Creekstone sirloin steak and array of the best meats available on the day, with sides of seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire puddings, horseradish cream and bone marrow gravy, all washed down with a Kudamono cocktail: Haku vodka , Creme de Cassis, lemon cordial and Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut.

Knightsbridge department store Harvey Nichols may be the obvious choice for a memorable Father’s Day gift but its Fifth Floor restaurant also does fine dining worthy of the luxury goods on offer below. For Father’s Day 2022 it’s cooked up a seasonal three-course Sunday lunch. Start with Dorset crab or tomato, burrata and basil pesto before moving on to mains of roast chicken or beef with potato fondant and all the trimmings. For dessert there’s a raspberry and pistachio custard tart or a deconstructed Eton mess, all washed down with a Meantime London Pale Ale or a glass of Harvey Nichols 2019 Malbec.

If the thought of tucking into a hearty roast amidst June’s (hopefully) balmy temperatures sounds counterintuitive, how does a Wagyu and Kobe beef feasting platter sounds instead? Created by chef Padam Raj Rai, the limited edition platter features a selection of premium grade A4 Japanese and Australian Wagyu and certified rare Kobe beef, all of which is cooked at your table over volcanic rock hot stones. Dinner and a show? We think you’re on to a winner.

