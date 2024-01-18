Bobi, who lived in Portugal, was said to have been 30 years and 268 days when he was named the world’s oldest by Guinness World Records last February.

In October 2023, he died at the reported age of 31 years and 163 days.

But doubts have now been raised over whether he really was the oldest canine ever – despite his birth apparently being confirmed by the Portuguese government’s pet database and the National Union of Veterinarians.

Bobi was a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, a breed of livestock guardian dog with an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.