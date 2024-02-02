FlyNews 3 – Butter Chicken legal battle // Alan Bates refuses Post Office compensation

The question of who invented the dish – made with tandoor-cooked chicken pieces mixed in a tomato gravy with dollops of cream and butter – will be settled in court.

It is one of India’s best-loved dishes. But butter chicken is just as contentious as it is delicious – with two Indian restaurant chains locked in a legal battle over claims to its origins. Owners of Moti Mahal, a famed Delhi restaurant, have filed a lawsuit against rival chain Daryaganj, accusing it of falsely claiming to have invented the dish as well as dal makhani, a popular lentil dish that is also laden with butter and cream.

Moti Mahal, which has counted late US president Richard Nixon and India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru among its guests, claims its founder – Kundan Lal Gujral – created butter chicken before the partition of India and Pakistan. It claims the dish – made with tandoor-cooked chicken pieces mixed in a tomato gravy with dollops of cream and butter – was invented in the 1930s when the restaurant first opened in Peshawar (now in Pakistan) before it moved to Delhi.