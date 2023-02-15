Generate Sales with Your Small Business Website

At Air Courier, we are very close to releasing our brand new website. We thought we’d share some of the top ways to generate sales with your own.

As a small business owner, staying up-to-date on the newest and most effective ways to generate sales with your website is essential. With the right strategies, you can maximize your profits and reach more customers than ever. Additionally, having a well-executed website can set you apart from a crowded online space full of e-commerce retailers and competitors.

A crowded online space needs planning and time

Let’s explore some of the best methods for increasing sales on your small business website in 2023.

Use pop-ups to capture leads

In the early years of digital marketing, pop-ups got a bad rap. Marketers claimed that the Google algorithm penalized sites that used pop-ups, but that is not true. Pop-ups have an average conversion rate of 3%, and high-performing pop-ups get 60% or more. When implemented correctly, pop-ups can encourage customers to take immediate advantage of a presented deal or sign up for your email list, where you can build relationships with leads and nurture them through email sales.

Post engaging videos

Video should be an integral part of your website marketing. In 2022, an estimated 82% of internet traffic came from video. It has become one of the most powerful tools small businesses use to stand out from competitors, build brand awareness, boost SEO, and generate more revenue. Start your video marketing campaign small by using stock videos from services such as Shutterstock and unsplash, and consider hiring a video editor to customise the content.

Offer free shipping

(Obviously this one doesn’t apply to us, but we are trying to reach all businesses!)

You can blame Amazon for cementing consumers’ “free shipping” expectations. Not only do customers want free shipping, they want fast shipping. A full 56 percent of abandoned carts are left due to delivery concerns, having a serious impact on business revenue. By offering free shipping and building that “extra” into your cost-of goods, it encourages your customers to click “purchase” because there are no “extra fees.” Consider speed as well. Sixty-two percent of shoppers expect delivery in less than three business days so, if you can, offer that speedy upgrade to your customers for a small fee in addition to a free shipping option. This leaves the shipping cost decision up to the consumer and you’ve covered all of your bases.

Include social proof

Having customer reviews and testimonials on your website can be one of the best methods of gaining new sales leads. Not only does social proof build trust with customers by showing how trustworthy and reputable your business is, but they also inspire people to make a purchase. Ninety-five percent of potential customers read reviews before buying a product, so the more product reviews you have, the more likely you are to generate revenue. Once you have a few, include them on your website.

Implement a live chat feature

Recent news about the widespread availability and growing popularity of ChatGPT has brought the use of chatbot marketing or live chat features back into the spotlight. Incorporating a chat, a computer program designed to simulate conversation with real people, is a great way to provide customer support in real-time. You can create customer experiences tailored to each individual while improving their overall buying journey. Chatbots can give automated greetings and answer frequently asked questions, so customers quickly find what they need without searching for answers. You can even design custom messages for returning visitors based on what’s in their shopping cart.

Apply retargeting

Retargeting works by using cookies or pixels that track website visitors’ views as they move through a website to market products and services tailored to their interests on the site. By tracking what your customer views on your website, you can create ads that target those specific interests. Targeted messaging influences buying behaviors and increases the probability of purchase.

You can use many tools and techniques to optimise your website for sales generation. Take the time to experiment with a few that suit your needs, keeping in mind that the goal is to achieve a balance between converting customers and maintaining user-friendliness. Even minor adjustments to your site can make a significant difference in overall sales conversion.



As ever, if you want to learn more about us and what we do, drop us an email, check-out our website and socials, or give us a call. #itsbetterbyair #always