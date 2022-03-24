Mother’s Day in London 2022

Treat your mum or mother figure to something special this Sunday. The sun is set to be out with warmer temperatures than we’ve had for months. After all, this will be the first Mother’s Day out of any restrictions since 2019! If you need some help deciding, check out our list below. Remember, if you need to get your gifts to your loved ones (we won’t judge if you left it until the last minute), we can get your gifts to arrive the same day – amazing.
- Spa day & lunch, Piccadilly
For an extra special gift for both you and your mum, Hotel Cafe Royal’s Akasha spa has a Mother’s Day spa package, to relax you both. The package includes a 60-minute treatment for two, a healthy two-course lunch, a glass of champagne each, a full day access to the space facilities and homemade chocolate truffles to take home.
Cost: £375
Address: 10 Air Street W1B 4DY
Contact: akasha@hotelcaferoyal.com
- Mothers Day Brunch
At Sette in the Bulgari Hotel, they have produced a stunning set menu with some sharing dishes and three main courses and a signature cocktail included. An elegant affair with live music, this is the perfect spot to get some elevated Italian cuisine accompanied by a speciality Bloody Mary or glass of champagne. There are also activities for children and a special menu for them so mum can enjoy her special day.
Cost: shared items + 3-courses: £55 // shared items + 4-courses: £65
Address: 4 Knightsbridge Green,London, UK SW1X 7QA
Contact: +44 (0) 207 151 1025 info@settelondon.com
- Manetta Bar G & Tea experience
Raise a glass to the leading lady in your life this Mother’s Day and spoil her with the new G & Tea experience at Manetta’s Bar.
Located within the opulent surroundings of Flemings Mayfair, guests can step inside for a sophisticated and decadent cream tea, which includes an assortment of freshly baked patisseries and fragrant tea blends from East India Tea Company alongside your choice of one of three refreshing and botanical gin tipples.
Cost: £90 for two
Address: 7-12 Half Moon Street, Mayfair London W1J 7BH
Contact: MANETTASBAR@FLEMINGS.CO.UK, 0207 016 5601
- Afternoon Tea
At The Corinthia, they take Afternoon Tea to another level with grace, charm and tradition. With the option of the traditional tea or the luxurious caviar selection, this is sure to make your mum feel like the queen she is. You’ll be seated in the lounge, illuminated by 1001 Baccarat Crystals.
Cost: Traditional afternoon tea: £80, Champagne afternoon tea: £90
Rosé afternoon tea: £100, Grand Siècle Champagne afternoon tea: £110 Caviar afternoon tea: £120, Children (4-12 years): £50 PP
Address: Whitehall Place, London SW1A 2BD, United Kingdom
Contact: +44 20 7321 3150 restaurants.london@corinthia.com
- Interlude Wellness Retreat
Held at The London Edition Hotel, enjoy a day of ultimate self-care. Whether you’re a professional at “self care” a novice or intermediate just getting into the practice… this retreat is for you. The Roses Gabor’ IWC team and special guests have a magnificent day planned where you have the opportuinity to really check in with the centre. Prepare to turn inward on an overall heart opening journey of self love.
Cost: £100 PP
Address: 10 Berners Street London W1T 3NP
Contact: @interludewellnesscentre
- The Ritz on Mothers Day
The Ritz once again living up to it’s reputation and laying some fantastic options for Sunday the 27th. With a delectable three-course Sunday lunch cooked to perfection and served in the stunning Michelin-starred Ritz Restaurant at The Ritz London, you cannot go wrong. Executive Chef, John Williams MBE and his brigade have created a delicious menu, using the finest of British ingredients for you to enjoy with the whole family. Celebrate this special day with live entertainment in the restaurant. As a special thank you to all Mothers, they will receive an exclusive Ritz gift to take home and enjoy.
Cost: £175 PP
Contact: dining@theritzlondon.com, +44 (0)20 7300 2370
The Ritz has also created a very special Afternoon Tea designed to pamper, indulge and spoil. Relax and enjoy a blissful afternoon together over a glass of Ritz Rosé Champagne and an assortment of delicate finger sandwiches, mouth-watering French pastries and warm scones with rich strawberry preserve and lashings of Cornish clotted cream, and of course your choice of 18 varieties of loose-leaf tea from their tea menu.
The Ritz London is the only hotel in the UK to have a certified Tea Sommelier, Giandomenico Scanu, who travels around the world to various tea plantations. You’ll also be accompanied by live music and have a gift to take home with you.
Cost: From £90 PP
Address: 150 PICCADILLY, LONDON W1J 9BR
Contact: +44 (0)20 7300 2345 dining@theritzlondon.com
- Helene Darroze at The Connaught
Arriving at The Connaught in 2008, culinary sensation Hélène Darroze was unashamed of adding a feminine touch to the restaurant with a soft pink colour scheme. Her three Michelin-starred menus which comprise lightened-up versions of classic haute cuisine are sure to appeal to mothers unanimously.
Cost: Five-course tasting menu £160; seven courses £185
Address: Carlos Place, London, W1K 2AL
Contact: helenedarroze@the-connaught.co.uk +44 (0) 20 3147 7200
- Sam’s Riverside
What’s better than alfresco dining? A beautiful sun drenched terrace, overlooking the River Thames is what! Sam’s Riverside from restaurateur Sam Harrison is a gorgeous modern restaurant on the river, right next to Hammersmith Bridge and is the perfect spot for a long Mother’s Day lunch. If the sun is shining, it’s also a gorgeous river walk from whatever direction you’re coming from and if it’s drizzling, then the inside of Sam’s is just as enjoyable (although it looks as if that won’t be a problem this weekend) – with a delectable bar to enjoy a few pre-meal cocktails. The food is fresh and delicious without being overly complicated and the service is some of the finest in town – you’ll find yourself returning over and over. Tip: Order the Parmesan Churros.
Cost: Dependent on what you order!
Address:1 Crisp Rd, London W6 9DN
Contact: 020 8237 1020 hello@samsriverside.co.uk