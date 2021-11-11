Remembrance Day, London, 2021

Remembrance Day/week is from 11 November 2021 to 14 November 2021

Remember those who gave their lives in the two world wars and all who have died in combat since, with Remembrance events across London.

Remembrance Day events

Remembrance Day, also known as Armistice Day or sometimes Poppy Day, is commemorated every year on and around 11 November.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the guns of the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare during the First World War. In many parts of the world, people observe a two-minute silence at 11am every 11 November, to remember those who lost their lives during the First World War as well as in more recent conflicts.

Remembrance Sunday 2021 in London

Remembrance Sunday is the second Sunday in November, the Sunday nearest to 11 November. This year it falls on 14 November. Various concerts, church services and commemorative events usually take place across London on this day to remember the men and women who gave their lives in combat.

On Remembrance Sunday, a service and parade usually takes place at 11am at the Cenotaph in Whitehall which is also attended by the Queen, as well as politicians and military representatives. The parade and commemorations in London may result in road closures, for the latest travel news see the Transport for London website.

In 2021, you can expect special commemorative events at the Imperial War Museum London, where you can also find out more about the wars and their impact through the museum’s extensive collection and exhibitions year-round.

Check back closer to the time for confirmation and more Remembrance Day 2021 events in London. For more information on Remembrance, Remembrance events or to make a donation, visit the British Legion website below.



