Springtime marketing tips for your Business

Springtime is here.

Finally we are bridging the gap between those dark winter days and long summer afternoons, we often refer to this time of year as ‘The Season of New Beginnings’.

For retailers, springtime is an important time. Weather changes moods and – by extension – shopping habits. In fact, according to the British Retail Consortium, weather has the biggest influence on consumer behaviour after the economy. So, as well as flexing your products and services away from the themes of winter, it can be a great time to refresh your marketing too. To help you do just that, we’ve compiled some tips that have worked particularly well for businesses in the past.

Colour is Back! Spring is filled with an engaging colour palette, and these lively colours are welcomed much more by consumers after a dreary winter. Changing the colours of your marketing assets and brand are a great way to bridge the gap between your winter and summer offering. Colour inspiration company, Pantone, use spring as a chance to start sprinkling more vivid colours into their marketing; often using their ‘colour of the year’ to do so, which last year was a vibrant ‘Living Coral’.

Giveaways and contests Easter and the Queens Jubilee both provide good opportunities to offer giveaways and contests.



Contests have a conversion rate of almost 34%, which is higher than other content types. They could be a strong addition to your springtime marketing; getting your audience involved and engaged with your brand pre-summer and helping you boost sales.



Pepsi once ran a particularly fun and creative contest in collaboration with sweet company Peeps. Named using the hashtag #PepsiSweepstakes, the contest urged shoppers to submit a photo of them enjoying their favourite springtime activity – whilst holding a can of Pepsi, of course.

Make it new

Spring is a season of ‘new beginnings’. So why not use the association of newness to your advantage and try something different this season?



One idea could be to consider a rebrand or refresh. Research shows that a brand accounts for, on average, 19% of the market value of an organisation. If your business has evolved over the past for years, a rebrand could be the perfect way to communicate this to new and existing customers. We, for example, are rebranding and overhauling our website to make it new and fresh to represent our current company which has evolved throughout the years.



Alternatively, you could try new content ideas. 81% of marketers view content as a core business strategy, so some A/B testing or experimenting could set up your summer sales.

Go Green Earth Day occurs on 22 April and is becoming more and more popular as sustainability awareness increases. Why not use Earth Day to illustrate a commitment to the environment? You could sponsor a cause, launch a greener product range, or start a new staff initiative.



For last year’s Earth Day, Apple went above and beyond. The company released a short film called Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth. This followed a 7 year old boy hearing details of planet earth from his parents and an art exhibit. It was available exclusively on Apple TV and included the voices of many renowned actors, including Meryl Streep and Chris O’Dowd.



When thinking about your springtime marketing, focus on newness. Engaging customers, revamping your brand and expanding your offering can all help you hit the ground running to warm up those summer sales

Make sure you contact us with any queries over this bank holiday weekend on support@aircourieruk.com // 020 3790 8786 #itsbetterbyair