Ukraine Crisis: How to help from the UK?

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday 24th February, and the images and stories emerging from the attack are harrowing. By the end of the first day, the Ukrainian government said 137 civilians and military personnel had been killed.

In the face of such senseless violence, it can be easy to feel hopeless and powerless – but if you’re wondering how you could help people in Ukraine, look no further. These are a few ways you can help from home.

Monetary Donations

The Red Cross in Ukraine is looking for donations to help distribute aid and resources to the people of Ukraine who urgently need it. “If the situation in Ukraine gets worse, volunteers and staff of the Ukrainian Red Cross would provide first aid in areas where access to medical services will be limited,” they wrote on Instagram. “Communication will be established and awareness of health risks will be raised. And, of course, we will provide humanitarian aid to all people in need.” You can donate here.

Sunflower for Peace offers medical assistance to Ukrainian people displaced by war. In February 2022, the group started asking for donations to prepare first aid medical backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the frontlines. These kind of backpacks are filled with life-saving first aid supplies – bandages, medicine, medical instruments, and a means for survival in extreme conditions – and can save up to ten lives. You can donate via Facebook, here.

As conflict intensifies in Ukraine, Project Hope is mobilising to address urgent healthcare needs for people most impacted by the crisis. “With some three million people in Ukraine already in need of urgent humanitarian assistance – even before the Russian military incursion – immediate medical support is needed to prevent the country from spiralling even deeper into a humanitarian crisis that could impact millions of people,” reads a statement on their website. You can donate here.

Razom is a non-profit supporting people of Ukraine in their continued quest for democracy and progress. Razom – which means “together” in Ukrainian – is on the ground providing relief for soldiers and doctors on the frontlines. You can donate to their emergency response fund, here.

Hospitals in Ukraine are in dire need of medical supplies. Non-profit, Support Hospitals in Ukraine, is raising funds to get that medical equipment delivered to them ASAP. “Hospitals in Ukraine are under immense strain that will likely continue for a long time regardless of how quickly the war can be ended.” “Doctors and numerous volunteers have been doing a consistently heroic job, but are in dire need of more trauma-related equipment and surgical tools.” You can donate here.

UNICEF is working across eastern Ukraine to deliver life-saving programmes for children. They are also delivering safe drinking water in areas heavily impacted by the conflict. UNICEF executive director Catherine M. Russell said in a statement: “UNICEF is working across eastern Ukraine to scale up life-saving programmes for children. “This includes trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas; prepositioning health, hygiene and emergency education supplies as close as possible to communities near the line of contact; and working with municipalities to ensure there is immediate help for children and families in need. Donate here.

Non-Monetary Donations for Ukraine

Use Your Voice

Donations are vital, but not everyone has enough money to spare. You can still help in other ways.

Support local journalists and read news and information from reliable resources – this list has been curated by Ukrainian journalists. Share it far and wide with followers, friends and your family. English-language news outlets based in Ukraine, such as Kyiv Independent and the New Voice of Ukraine, are covering developments on the ground as the conflict unfolds, using local journalists. The Kyiv Independent says it was created by journalists in order to defend editorial independence. This site on Twitter covers many local journalists in Ukraine.

If you feel like you want to protest, there’s a list of protests happening all over the world, here. Follow Ukraine Solidarity Campaign and London Euromaidan to keep up to date with London protests.

Contact your local MP and demand a response – ask them what the British government is doing to help. This can be a way to lobby the British government to place further sanctions on the Russian government. To find your local MP and how to contact them, visit the government website here.

Never think that a donation or action is ‘too small’ or won’t make a difference. We can all help in some way!

