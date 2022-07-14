Where and how to Picnic in London this Summer

As it’s National Picnic month (and the weather could not be more ideal) we have compiled a list of the where to get the most fabulous picnic in London, and the best spots to eat them. Need help getting your picnic where it needs to be on time? Check out our website.

Where to get your picnic?

1. Sette by Scarpetta

Where: 4 Knightsbridge Grn, London SW1X 7QA



Knightsbridge’s Bvlgari Hotel restaurant has a very chichi selection of Italian-inspired picnic hampers, perfect for garden picnics or a trip to the park. The signature picnic (£95 for two) includes foccacia, chargilled vegetables and Italian cakes among others while the Limited Edition version (£250 for two which comes in a very nice reusable picnic bag) also includes a bottle of Petale de Rose.



Delivery area: Collection or delivery in London.



How to order: Order online

Where: 149-150 Richmond Hill, Richmond, London TW10 6RW



With so much glorious open space on its doorstep, Richmond restaurant 144 On The Hill must make a killing with its picnic offering. At £40 for two the menu includes Severn & Wye smoked salmon bagels, Middlewhite pork sausage rolls and almond financiers.



Delivery area: Collection only



How to order: Order online

Where: Gail’s bakeries across town



Gail’s have launched a Picnic on the Green picnic hamper (£57) for Summer – with enough for four people. In the hamper, you’ll find beetroot salad, summer greens salad, olive sourdough, baguette, Quicke’s whey butter, CB salami, Quicke’s cheddar, a bag of madeleines, four Wildpress drinks & four borekitas.



Delivery area: Collection only



How to order: Order online

Umbrella Project (the people behind bars The Sun Tavern and Discount Suit Co) have a lovely garden hamper this summer which includes Prosecco, rosé, strawberry kir cocktail, cans of Umbrella London rhubarb cider and lots of snacks to go with it and glassware along with cutlery.



Delivery area: Nationwide



How to order: Order online

13-19 Circus Rd, St John’s Wood, London NW8 6PB



Panzer’s is a famous St John’s Wood deli that’s been running since 1944. Along with a Panzer’s cool bag, eco-friendly plates, cutlery and napkins there are a number of hampers to choose from, packed with Panzer’s goods. Options include challah bread rolls, beef sausage rolls, Panzer’s hand-sliced smoked salmon, an artisan cheese plate, brownies and more. Vegetarian options are available too.



Delivery area: Collection or local delivery



How to order: Order online

Ballymaloe Cookery School alumnus Chrissy of Chrissy’s Kitchen has a range of three delicious picnic hampers to choose from. There are Jubilee-inspired offerings, a picnic specially for children and a vegan offering too. Most include brownies, sausage rolls (or falafel bites) spiced nuts and more.



Delivery area: Within the M25



How to order: Order online

167 Holloway Rd, London N7 8LX



The Provisions picnic offering this season includes gorgeous cheeses – like their top drawer Comte and Crotting de Chaignol along with ham olives, crackers and a bottle of wine. It’s £50 for three to four people and there are vegetarian options on offer too.



Delivery area: Nationwide delivery or collection from Holloway Road.



How to order: Order online

Where: Primrose Hill & Hampstead



North London deli Melrose & Morgan has a new range of picnics on offer this summer including various options for vegetarians and vegans like their Meadow Vegan Picnic. If you’re thinking of grabbing one of their London specials to enjoy on nearby Hampstead Heath or Primrose Hill then the Heath & Hill option (£90 for two) sounds good with its range of salads, empanadas and frittatas.



Delivery area: Depending on the picnic either London for delivery/collection or Nationwide delivery



How to order: Order online

Where: Unit 7, Battersea heliport estate, SW11 3SS



This delivery company organises nationwide delivery of its picnics. This summer we’re particularly taken by their Pub In a Box (£42.50) which comes with crisps, beers and a curated Ploughman’s board.



Delivery: Nationwide



How to order: Order online

Where to eat it?

Some of the coolest picnic pitches in the city are within the floral borders of famous Kew Gardens. You have to pay to have a look around but it’s totally worth it – especially to have a nosy inside the newly reopened Temperate House, which is stuffed full of impressive rare plants. Once you’ve splurged on entry (£16.50), bringing a picnic will definitely save you some pennies.



Best spot: If you want to nibble au naturel, hunt down the picnic benches in Kew’s woodland areas – they’re lovely.



Anything else I should know? Kew have gone super green and banned single-use plastic from itscafés and restaurants, and offer discounts if you bring a reusable coffee cup.

It’s easy to see why Primrose Hill is so popular during long and sleepy summer afternoons, thanks to those incredible views across the city. But it’s not just the skyline that makes this a popular dining destination.



The peak of Primrose Hill is also a short walk from Camden, Regent’s Canal, Abbey Road (hello Beatles fans) and all the adorable animal antics at London Zoo. Plus, when you’ve had your fill of picnic fodder, it’s a pretty great place to fly a kite.



Best spot: As high up as you dare. The most breathtaking of views are undoubtedly from the top of the hill.



Anything else I should know? The beloved ‘Paddington’ movie was filmed in Primrose Hill, so if you’re up to a post-picnic stroll do check out the beautiful colours of Chalcot Square and Chalcot Crescent nearby.

Good things come in small packages, or so this pocket-sized patch of grass in central would have you believe. Despite Soho’s sometimes rowdy reputation, a picnic at the square is a lusher experience than you might imagine, with flora packed into the perimeters and a quaint Tudor-style hut in the middle.



Best spot: When the temperatures rise it’s not always easy to find somewhere to sit, but if you can bag a spot in the shade it’s blissful.



Anything else I should know? The hut in the middle of the park is the fanciest garden shed you’ve ever seen (no really, it’s full of the groundskeeper’s kit).

The Heath is the first port of call for many Londoners when the weather starts heating up and, luckily, there’s room enough for everyone. The wild green space is the apple of North London’s eye, with spectacular city views, rolling meadows, ancient woodland and lush plant life. Want a pre-picnic dip to work up an appetite? Set up camp near the public swimming ponds and make sure you’ve brought your cozzie.



Best spot: The Heath is huge and has plenty of stellar spots for picnics. But for the best views head to the summit of Parliament Hill, where you can munch sandwiches with a backdrop of the London skyline. The hill can get busy, especially on sunny days, so for a quieter spot, try the surrounding Parliament Hill Fields.



Anything else I should know? The park is free and always open. Barbecues and campfires aren’t allowed, so leave your baps and frozen bangers at home.

Much more than just a hall on a hill, the People’s Palace is an instantly recognisable London landmark. Though the palace itself is often a larger-than-life music venue, you can find a much more serenity in the seven acres of parkland that surround it, thanks to lush fields, a boating lake and oodles of plants. Climb up the hill for panoramic views of the city skyline to accompany your picnic.



Best spot: Lay out your blanket on the grass at top of the hill with your back to Ally Pally.



Anything else I should know? Once you’ve had your fill of the lush London views, you can scale heights with Go Ape, try your hand at the Pitch & Putt or shop for plants at the garden centre.

Holland Park is often overshadowed by its regal neighbour Kensington Palace Gardens, but it’s an undeniably picturesque picnic spot. There’s a lot to see, from woodland and wildlife to sculpture and the Japanese-style Kyoto Gardens, plus there are tennis courts, football pitches and spots to play golf, cricket and netball, so you can have a side of sport with your sausage rolls. It’s a serene spot that really comes to life in the summer. Get hamper happy at Holland Park and you’ll soon forget about the sweaty bus ride that got you there.



Best spot? If you have kids, set up near the new Holland Park Adventure Playground (reopening early summer 2019), complete with zip wire and a ten-person seesaw. In the summer months, Opera Holland Park pops up underneath a temporary white canopy. If you’re there to see a show, you can reserve a table near the venue and bring your own picnic beforehand.



Anything else I should know? The park is open daily from 7.30am until 30 minutes before dusk. Cycling isn’t allowed in the park.

Cosied up next to the Thames, Furnival Gardens is a little slice of grassy heaven in Hammersmith, where you can wriggle your shoes off, bask in the sunshine and watch boats bobbing along in the water.



Best spot? Grab one of the benches along the Lower Mall for the best views over the Thames.



Anything else I should know? The petite green stretch is home to the Furnivall Sculling Club – this is the midway point of the Oxford Cambridge Boat Race – but for less athletic pursuits, pimp up your picnic with a plastic pint from one of the many pubs along the riverfront and lounge in the grass.

Visit this vast open space known as the ‘people’s park’ and you’ll encounter crowds of stylish Londoners in all their high-waisted-denim glory. It’s one of east London’s most spacious alfresco-eating spots, with two lakes, a Chinese pagoda, a boating pond, a playground, and a scattering of other Instagram-worthy delights. When it’s not peppered with hipster picnics, Vicky Park is also the stomping ground for urban festivals – last year it was home to All Points East, a music and community events fest.



Best spot? The Old English Garden is a pretty spot for a bench-bound picnic, or for waterside views, set up next to one of the park’s three lakes.



Anything else I should know? The park opens at 7am and closes at dusk. Last year, Victoria Park kept its Green Flag and Green Heritage Awards for the fifth year. Blue-badge holders are allowed vehicle access.

Greenwich boasts one of the city’s largest green spaces, so you can usually enjoy your sarnies in peace without being squeezed up too close to other lunching Londoners. Once you’ve had your fill, head to The Royal Observatory, the Cutty Sark, the National Maritime Museum or the Deer Park, to get up close and personal with mother nature.



Best spot? Brace your calves and head to the top of the hill. The iconic views of London from just outside the observatory are pretty spectacular.



Anything else I should know? The park is open from 6am every day, but closing times vary depending on the time of year, so check ahead.

Enjoying a picnic in Green Park is guaranteed to be a lively affair. Visitors and locals alike flock here thanks to the park’s rather famous neighbour. The Queen’s gaff aside, Green Park has its own rather spectacular vista, with statues, water fountains and, in spring, daffodils as far as the eye can see. Yes, the Royal Park may be popular, but it’s a buzzy suntrap for feasting on M&S salad pots after work.



Best spot? The path between Green Park station and Buckingham Palace is a highway for tourists, so head off the beaten track for a slightly quieter spot.



Anything else I should know? The park is open all day every day. If you want to upgrade from a blanket or your jacket tossed on the ground, from April to October, you can hire a striped deckchair from £1.80 an hour. For the committed deckchair enthusiast, season tickets are available too.

Chilling in Clapham is a piece of cake. This triangle of tranquility doesn’t have much decoration, but that doesn’t make it dull. The Common gets a lotta love from dog (and child) walking locals, and it’s used for events throughout the year, like live concerts from the bandstand. Stock up, pick your own little patch of greenery and stay put until the sun goes down.



Best spot? Set yourself up with a view of the bandstand.



Anything else I should know? The park is always open. If you’re feeling active, there’s free access to a basketball court, athletic sprints track, cricket nets and skateboard park. Other sports facilities are available at a charge.

Brockwell Park is most definitely a looker, and it’s perfect for keeping your mates who can’t sit still entertained. It’s home to grade II listed Brockwell Hall, a kids’ playground and the beaut that is Brockwell Lido. If you fancy dusting off your picnic basket and heading here, expect to veg out alongside sun-worshipping locals and loads of ducks (the latter of whom would be more than interested in your leftover sandwich crusts).



Best spot? The whole place is lovely, so park your blanket wherever take your fancy.



Anything else I should know? Brockwell park has a Green Flag Award as well as being a Green Heritage Site. It’s open from 7.30am until 15 minutes before sunset.

When you fancy a field day, this Hackney oasis is a sweet spot to embrace the great outdoors. Come warm weather it’s inundated with grazing east-enders hoping to kick back and taste the ketchup. London Fields Lido is also on the park’s periphery if you need to cool off. Just let your food go down first, okay?



Best spot? Set up in the north of the park and you can picnic while watching a game of cricket at London Fields Cricket Club.



Anything else I should know? BBQs used to be popular here, although they’re currently suspended as a result of damage to the park. It’s a good thing it’s perfect for picnics too (and they are much lower maintenance, right?)

When overloaded Londoners need some time out, a long and lazy post-work picnic at Lincoln’s Inn Fields is an ace antidote. As the city’s largest public square, no buns are too big, and you’ll find grassy spots as well as lounge-worthy benches to feast on.



Best spot? When the grass is too damp, perch around the edges of the bandstand-like structure in the centre of the square instead.



Anything else I should know? This sun-dappled stretch is only a short stomp away from other points of interest too, like the eclectic aesthetic extravaganza of Sir John Soane’s Museum and some imposing Victorian architecture at the Royal Courts of Justice.

With pedalos, a landscaped boating lake and walled gardens, this South London haunt is the perfect patch for stuffing yourself silly. Once you’re done with mini pork pies, there are plenty of things to do too. The word ‘Battersea’ conjures up images of the famous dogs and cats home, but if you fancy yourself more of a pygmy goat-whisperer, visit Battersea Park Children’s Zoo to pet away the stresses of adult life and coo over all things small and fluffy.



Best spot? Set up at the north of the park near the London peace pagoda for uninterrupted views of the Thames. The lush patches of grass just west of the boating lake are a popular spot for picnics.



Anything else I should know? Open from 8am until dusk.

So that's it! Our list of our favourite picnic spots (we couldn't chose, hence the extensive list) and our most perfect picnics.

