Your Guide to preparing for a successful Christmas Period

The festive season is fast approaching, and for small businesses, this is a great time to attract new customers. Our nation’s 5.5 million small businesses can expect a notable increase in sales for the Christmas season. According to a Finder research survey, they predicted that in the UK, we will spend approximately £25.6 billion. Each year provides one of the biggest opportunities for small businesses to earn sales and expand their client network. Here are a few quick tips to help prepare for a successful holiday season.

Check Your Digital Presence

If you’re a brick-and-mortar business, one of the best ways to prepare for the holidays is to build an online store. According to a recent study, 65% of consumers who shifted from in-person shopping to e-commerce will continue shopping more online. Building an online presence may sound daunting, but don’t panic. Easy-to-use platforms like Shopify and Wix provide step-by-step instructions for launching an e-commerce site.



If you already have a website, take some time to review your digital assets. Confirm that all of your verbiage and graphics are still accurate, links are correct, and prices and inventory are updated. Consider adding pop-up or banner ads to your website announcing any special offers you’ll have for the season.

Create a Special Incentive for Shoppers

The Christmas break is a big deal for local shoppers because, in addition to shopping for loved ones and showing support to their community, consumers often reap the benefits of scoring truly unique gifts while receiving special offers for shopping at local small businesses. Make sure your offer is easy to understand and enticing for your customers. Also, confirm you can deliver what you’re promising.

Here are a few ideas:

15% off discount

Buy one, get one free

10% off gift cards

20% off your next purchase for returning customers

Free gift wrapping

Prepare Your Staff and Your Store

The festive season is a powerful time for small business owners because it can expose your company to new shoppers. Store appearance and customer service will play a large role in whether or not new customers become repeat buyers.



Take some time to tidy up. Make sure your floors, windows, and shelves are clean. Next, check your register area, if you have one, for anything that’s not needed and clear it away. You’ll also want to double-check your inventory to ensure you’re organized for the big day.



Talk to your staff and get them excited about the festivities by incorporating a fun team incentive. Assess their strengths and position them where they’re most comfortable. Recognising their strengths will make them more productive. For example, if you have someone who is excels on the phone, place that person primarily answering phones. Is one of your team members an expert in dealing with complaints? Put them on email complaints.

Reach Out to Surrounding Businesses

Connect with leaders in your community. They are likely already planning for a successful holiday season, so get involved. Learn how to partner with other businesses to promote your special offer(s) and increase traffic to your store. General Christmas marketing will encourage consumers to support businesses, but you can also help other businesses simultaneously.

As a business owner and consumer, the Christmas Season is a time for you to show your local community that you care about its small businesses. It’s a great time to connect with customers and strengthen your business relationships. Start planning new so you can celebrate the season with new customers and a holiday-season business network for the coming year.

