Instagram: 12 reasons to use it for your Business

1. More people are using Instagram.

With 2 billion monthly users, Instagram is extraordinarily popular, especially with younger people. Additionally, Statista data shows that 63% of U.S. users access the social platform daily and 97% use it monthly. With that many available eyeballs, there is no limit to the success a business can reach with a dedicated Instagram strategy.

2. Businesses of all sizes can thrive on Instagram.

Because Instagram has so many users with varying needs and interests, businesses of all sizes and across all industries can thrive on the platform. Success will not come overnight, but if a marketing team wants to get their organization on the map, Instagram can help.

Businesses can increase brand awareness and connect with their target audience by keeping an active presence and maintaining a routine of at least one post daily. This is how household names such as Coca-Cola and Adidas, as well as a slew of small businesses, have effectively used Instagram to thrive.

3. Businesses can make money from Instagram.

There are several ways for businesses to make money on Instagram:

Direct sales from Instagram: Instagram has evolved to enable on-platform e-commerce sales. The Shop tab on Instagram’s home page helps users discover and purchase from brands directly through Instagram profiles, posts or stories.

Instagram has evolved to enable on-platform e-commerce sales. The Shop tab on Instagram’s home page helps users discover and purchase from brands directly through Instagram profiles, posts or stories. Shoppable posts: Instagram offers shoppable posts, which let businesses add tags to products in their photos with links that include a product description, price and the ability to “shop now,” taking users to an online store.

Instagram offers shoppable posts, which let businesses add tags to products in their photos with links that include a product description, price and the ability to “shop now,” taking users to an online store. Partnerships with brand ambassadors: Businesses can partner with brand ambassadors through sponsored posts and affiliate marketing. These partnerships can help you generate more sales leads and increase sales.

4. Instagram can make your business more relatable.

Instagram is an excellent way to show potential customers that you’re more than a faceless corporation. In particular, live events and Instagram Stories can showcase your brand’s personality.

Instagram Stories: Use Instagram Stories to show a behind-the-scenes look at your company and the people who work there. Some examples are videos that show how products are made, stories that show office employees interacting, and a string of posts showing your company active in the community.

Use Instagram Stories to show a behind-the-scenes look at your company and the people who work there. Some examples are videos that show how products are made, stories that show office employees interacting, and a string of posts showing your company active in the community. Instagram live events: Instagram live events are an excellent way to build rapport, trust and credibility with followers. You can host live Q&A sessions similar to Facebook Live Q&As. Like Instagram stories, live events can provide an inside look at your company.

Did You Know? When consumers see you as more than an entity looking to take their money, you’ll build brand authority on Instagram and generate more trust.

5. Businesses can partner with influencers to build brand awareness.

Consider using influencers to build your brand. Influencers are high-level, high-powered social media users with huge followings. They may be celebrities or popular niche users who promote products and brands, often introducing new offerings into the mainstream.

A dependable influencer can bring your company’s sales to a new level through increased digital marketing ROI and access to demographics you wouldn’t usually reach. When you get influencers to market your product, they can publicize your business to thousands, or even millions, of followers with just a few posts.

6. Hashtags can increase a business’s visibility on Instagram.

As a new business, you may be intimidated by the competition. However, with the proper use of hashtags, you can separate your company from the herd.

Popular Instagram hashtags – such as Coca-Cola’s #ShareaCoke, Charmin’s #TweetFromTheSeat and Calvin Klein’s #MyCalvins – have rocked the industry, becoming pop culture cornerstones that have made these popular brands even more recognizable.

Even if your company is small, effective hashtag use can do wonders for separating your business from the crowd.

7. Instagram helps businesses effectively engage with customers.

Engaging your audience on social media is a business’s primary social media marketing goal, and Instagram is an excellent engagement platform. With Instagram, you can engage customers daily by having them share feedback and opinions.

Instagram is a platform for users to like, comment on and share their favorite posts. The more likes and comments your Instagram posts get, the more visible your company becomes. You can get more likes by taking high-quality photos, using local hashtags and partnering with other brands.

8. Instagram helps businesses leverage the power of mobile.

Unlike Facebook and Twitter, which started as browser-based sites, Instagram was created as a mobile app. According to eMarketer data, mobile users spend 88% of their time using apps, making Instagram a natural destination for mobile users.

Take care to ensure your business’s Instagram posts are optimized for a mobile screen and mobile accessibility. Instagram’s clean style stands in contrast to Facebook’s more cluttered view, so prioritizing your Instagram posts allows you to expand your reach and engagement.

9. Instagram helps businesses keep an eye on competitors.

Your company can use Instagram to monitor your competitors and see how they interact with their followers. Watch carefully to determine how often they post, what they post and how they engage with their followers. You can use this information to better define your strategy by learning from their mistakes and taking inspiration from their successes.

10. Instagram offers many ways for businesses to be creative.

A great benefit of the photo-sharing app is the creativity it provides. On Instagram, your marketing team can go wild, creating new ways to draw attention, gain followers and add customers.

Show the public that your brand has personality and that it’s cool to shop with you by mixing it up with social media contests, shout-outs, vivid images, interactive videos and more.

11. Businesses can reach new customers through Instagram advertisements.

With Instagram ads, you can reach new customers with customizable, trackable advertisements. Target specific demographics, link to your website, and collect valuable user data to inform your other social media marketing campaigns.

12. Businesses can use Instagram Insights to hone their social media marketing strategies.

If you’re beginning your business’s social media marketing strategy, Instagram Insights can provide you with specific, pertinent information about who your followers are and how your content is performing. Use this data to inform and improve your other social media marketing campaigns.

Insights will provide key social media metrics and information about your followers’ ages, locations, time spent on the app and more. You can also see how well each post performs and the best time of day to post.