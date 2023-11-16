The Lasting Impact of Women in Business and How to Support Them

The stories of successful entrepreneurs like Sara Blakely, Sophia Amoruso, Katrina Lake and Leanne Alvarez showcase the power of community and the remarkable achievements that can be made with determination and drive. These women have not only achieved personal success but have also made significant contributions to empowering small businesses and inspiring other community members to pursue their dreams.

Sara Blakely’s story is a testament to entrepreneurship at its finest. With only $5,000 in savings, she founded Spanx at the age of 27. Her innovative shapewear revolutionized the industry and created a brand that is now globally recognized. Through her success, Blakely has not only demonstrated her business acumen but has also become a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide.

Similarly, Sophia Amoruso’s journey from starting Nasty Gal in her bedroom at age 22 to becoming an influential figure in the fashion industry is awe-inspiring. She built a thriving online empire through her keen eye for style and her ability to connect with her target audience. Alongside Nasty Gal, Amoruso founded Girlboss, a platform dedicated to empowering women through resources, events and community support.

Katrina Lake’s entrepreneurial journey with Stitch Fix showcases how thinking outside the box can lead to great achievements. Shipping her first order out of her Cambridge, Massachusetts apartment, Lake disrupted the traditional retail model by introducing personalized styling services through data-driven algorithms. Today, Stitch Fix is valued at billions of dollars and has transformed the way people shop for clothing.

Originally from New Orleans, Leanne Alvarez started her career in medical sales but always dreamed of owning her own business. By becoming one of our franchisees in Pearland, Texas, she’s not only fulfilled her dream of becoming a business owner but she’s also helping other women forge their own paths into entrepreneurship.

She shares, “I now make it a point to guide younger employees and support other female-owned small businesses and brands where I can.”