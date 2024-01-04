Elvis lives! : Prince Andrew Sinks
Elvis Evolution: Presley to be brought to life using AI for new immersive show in London
Singer Elvis Presley is set to be brought back to life virtually as part of a new immersive concert experience.
Elvis Evolution will use AI and feature holographic projections of the star, created from thousands of his personal photos and home-video footage.The show is set to open in London in November before moving to Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.
It follows the success of Abba Voyage, a virtual concert with avatars of the Swedish pop band.British immersive entertainment specialists Layered Reality have secured the global rights for Elvis Evolution. The company has previously produced immersive experiences including The Gunpowder Plot and The War of The Worlds. The company said the Presley show will feature a “jaw-dropping concert experience” where a life-sized digital Elvis “will perform iconic moments in musical history on a UK stage for the first time”.
Layered Reality’s founder and CEO Andrew McGuinness said the show would be “a next-generation tribute to the musical legend” and allow people to “step into the world of Elvis and walk in his shoes”.
The show will feature a life-sized digital Presley and make use of AI, holographic projection, augmented reality, live theatre and multi-sensory effects, Layered Reality said. McGuinness added that the experience would offer the public a “deeper insight into Elvis’s life, transporting fans back through the decades to experience his meteoric rise to fame, larger-than-life persona, and the cultural movement he catalysed in the 1950s and 1960s”.
The central London location for the show, which is yet to be confirmed, will also host an Elvis-themed bar and restaurant with live music. Presley, who would have celebrated his 89th birthday on 8 January, rose to fame in the 1950s and is known for hits including Hound Dog and Suspicious Minds. He died in 1977 aged 42. In 2018, he was posthumously awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honour a sitting president can bestow on a civilian.
It’s set to be one fantastic show!
Epstein court files damage Prince Andrew’s hopes of restoring reputation
The release of court documents relating to the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein reduces any hopes the Duke of York had of rehabilitating his reputation.
The accusations against Andrew, from groping a woman’s breast in an alleged encounter involving a puppet of the prince, to claims he had sex with an underage Virginia Giuffre, are given fresh airing.
In one witness statement, Johanna Sjoberg claimed Andrew groped her at Epstein’s house in New York in 2001 when she was aged 20, with Maxwell and Giuffre also present.
Her statement, previously partly revealed, alleges Maxwell had shown them a puppet of Andrew. “And they decided to take a picture with it, in which Virginia and Andrew sat on a couch. They put the puppet on Virginia’s lap and I sat on Andrew’s lap, and they put the puppet’s hand on Virginia’s breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo,” Sjoberg’s deposition said.
Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, including in his settlement with Giuffre in 2022. In that settlement he said he “regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others”.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the documents as Andrew is no longer a working royal. In a previous statement about links to Epstein, the palace said Andrew “deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent”.
