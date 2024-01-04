Elvis lives! : Prince Andrew Sinks

The release of court documents relating to the late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein reduces any hopes the Duke of York had of rehabilitating his reputation.

The accusations against Andrew, from groping a woman’s breast in an alleged encounter involving a puppet of the prince, to claims he had sex with an underage Virginia Giuffre, are given fresh airing.

In one witness statement, Johanna Sjoberg claimed Andrew groped her at Epstein’s house in New York in 2001 when she was aged 20, with Maxwell and Giuffre also present.

Her statement, previously partly revealed, alleges Maxwell had shown them a puppet of Andrew. “And they decided to take a picture with it, in which Virginia and Andrew sat on a couch. They put the puppet on Virginia’s lap and I sat on Andrew’s lap, and they put the puppet’s hand on Virginia’s breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo,” Sjoberg’s deposition said.