Top 13 Marketing Ideas for Small Business Growth

Social media

If your business is not already on social media, you need to jump on it. You don’t need to be on every social media platform but you do need to have a strong presence on the ones your audience is on.

This way you can easily connect with them and build a relationship through your social media marketing.

Giveaways

Many of those ideas included social media platforms to better reach their target audience.

Some you may consider for your own marketing strategy include:

Tagged photo contests: This type of contest is popular across almost all social media channels. It simply involves having people tag your profile in their posts for a chance to win a prize. Not only will this get people excited to win a free product, this user-generated content is similar to word-of-mouth marketing where the user’s network will learn about your business through their tagged social media posts. Through this, there is a chance that you can convert them into customers as well.

Hashtag contests: Small businesses that run Twitter and Instagram contests may find success by incorporating hashtag contests into their giveaway promotions. This social media giveaway gets people to use your branded campaign hashtag to build awareness toward your promotion. Similar to the tagged photo contest, people who use your hashtag may introduce your brand to their followers who might not know about your business.

Social media follower for contest entry: To incorporate this type of giveaway, you might create a social media post that highlights the product or service you are giving away. In the caption or image, you would explain that to enter the contest for this free gift, users must follow your account and tag their username in the comments.

Brand or product launch announcements

Another activity you can do on your social media as part of your marketing strategy is to make a brand or product launch announcement.

This can help build hype around your business and new product, especially when you incorporate this into a giveaway campaign as mentioned above.

Customer or team highlights

One thing you can do to build social media engagement among your followers is highlight your team members and customers. Posting behind-the-scenes photos and videos is a great way to show your appreciation for the people who make your business what it is.

Additionally, highlighting customers and team members in your social media marketing gives you the opportunity to humanize your brand to better resonate with your community.

Email

Email marketing is one of the best ways you can reach your target audience. This is because you have the ability to create campaigns and targeted content based on people’s interests.

In addition to enabling customized content, email marketing can actually improve your sales. According to HubSpot, 59% of marketers say email is their biggest source of ROI, and marketers who used segmented campaigns noted as much as a 760% increase in revenue.

However, to achieve better sales you need to create content that will resonate with your target customers.

Email newsletters

One way to connect with your customers through email is by crafting newsletters that show the value of your brand.

This involves sending regular updates to your subscribers to make them feel heard, keep them informed and provide them with the value they saw when they signed up for your newsletter.

Promotional emails

Another way you can attract target customers is by announcing any sales you are running. This will not only update your existing customers on what is going on in your business but also drive sales.

This form of online marketing can also draw traffic to your business website and physical store.