17 Interview Questions Every Small Business Owner Should Ask

These types of questions are a great way for you to see if the candidate understands the full scope of the position. Moreover, they are also good for digging deeper into the interviewee’s qualifications and skill set to see if they meet your small business needs.

What is your understanding of the responsibilities of this role?

As a small business owner, it is your responsibility to create a job description that is easy to understand. However, that does not stop applicants from applying, even when they don’t necessarily qualify.

That is why during the interview it is good to converse with potential new employees about the role, to find out if they understand the full scope of what is needed from them. That way you both can avoid any confusion if hired, and any potential hardships.

What do you anticipate being the most challenging part of this role? And how would you overcome it?

Similar to the interview question about overcoming difficult situations, this is an excellent way to see how well your interviewee manages stress and pressure. Additionally, it is a subtle way to determine if they understand what they are in for if they are hired onto the team.

Can you describe your experience with the tools/software/processes associated with this role?

Every company is different. Oftentimes one business will heavily use one software or tool while another may rarely use them at all.

During the interview, it is good to ask exactly what the interviewee’s experience is in the tools, software, and processes associated with the role. Not only does this give you an idea of their qualifications but you can also determine just how much training might be needed if they are hired.

What is your process for staying up-to-date in your current field of work?

This is another question that can help you understand if the candidate is a good fit for your small business needs. This should give you an idea of their work style as well as how on top of their work/field they are.

Moreover, this gives you the ability to determine whether training will be needed to get them up to speed.