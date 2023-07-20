Accounting Software: The Best for your Business

1. FreshBooks

FreshBooks checks all the boxes for ease of use, scalability, and mobility. It’s not designed for larger, more complex companies, so FreshBooks is most compatible with solopreneurs, freelancers, and small business owners. With FreshBooks, users can seamlessly invoice customers and accept payment through credit and debit cards, Stripe, and PayPal.

CONS: FreshBooks is limited in customization and charges for additional team members’ access.

2. Xero

Xero can handle larger businesses with more complex systems, but is excellent for small businesses too. With Xero you can pay bills, accept payments, create invoices, run payroll, and even track projects. They offer a comprehensive customer service online channel that hosts tutorials and courses for learning the program and mastering its features.

CON: Xero can be tough to learn if you’re not computer savvy and isn’t great for international businesses unless you pay for the premium plan.

3. QuickBooks

QuickBooks provides tools for tracking income and expenses, exporting financial statements, managing 1099 contractor payments, and much more. It can integrate seamlessly with hundreds of third-party apps, scoring the best in scalability.

CON: The learning curve can be steep with QuickBooks, and their advanced plan is $200 per month, making it one of the most expensive on the market.